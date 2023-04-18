In What Direction Will Avid Bioservices Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock Goes From Here?

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) closed the day trading at $19.31 down -1.78% from the previous closing price of $19.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 554106 shares were traded. CDMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.08.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CDMO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 17, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $21.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on March 17, 2021, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 13 when Green Nicholas Stewart sold 7,000 shares for $20.92 per share. The transaction valued at 146,416 led to the insider holds 83,531 shares of the business.

SARGEN GREGORY sold 7,011 shares of CDMO for $141,919 on Apr 11. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $20.24 per share. On Apr 10, another insider, Green Nicholas Stewart, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 7,598 shares for $19.80 each. As a result, the insider received 150,414 and left with 90,531 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDMO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.27B and an Enterprise Value of 1.39B. As of this moment, Avid’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 207.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 123.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDMO has reached a high of $21.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.81.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CDMO traded about 595.57K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CDMO traded about 551.08k shares per day. A total of 62.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.26M. Shares short for CDMO as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.99M with a Short Ratio of 4.99M, compared to 4.73M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.98% and a Short% of Float of 9.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.1 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $38.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $39.63M to a low estimate of $38.39M. As of the current estimate, Avid Bioservices Inc.’s year-ago sales were $31.23M, an estimated increase of 24.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.99M, an increase of 19.90% less than the figure of $24.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $46.13M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $41.86M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $149.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $147.86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $148.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $119.6M, up 24.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $181.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $185M and the low estimate is $174.98M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.