In What Direction Will Baidu Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Goes From Here?

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) closed the day trading at $131.54 up 2.17% from the previous closing price of $128.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2532120 shares were traded. BIDU stock price reached its highest trading level at $132.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $130.03.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BIDU, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on September 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $160 to $200.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIDU now has a Market Capitalization of 48.17B and an Enterprise Value of 36.17B. As of this moment, Baidu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIDU has reached a high of $160.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 144.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 127.51.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BIDU traded about 4.01M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BIDU traded about 2.62M shares per day. A total of 349.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 280.73M. Insiders hold about 15.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BIDU as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.72M with a Short Ratio of 5.72M, compared to 6.22M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.94 and a low estimate of $1.24, while EPS last year was $1.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.3, with high estimates of $2.44 and low estimates of $2.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.45 and $8.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.56. EPS for the following year is $11.04, with 25 analysts recommending between $13.17 and $9.35.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $4.36B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.41B to a low estimate of $4.28B. As of the current estimate, Baidu Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.95B, an estimated increase of 10.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.8B, an increase of 16.60% over than the figure of $10.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.57B.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIDU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18B, up 10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.01B and the low estimate is $20.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.