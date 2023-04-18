Invest in Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) closed at $18.22 in the last session, up 4.47% from day before closing price of $17.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1867366 shares were traded. RLAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.07.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RLAY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.00 and its Current Ratio is at 16.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on April 13, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

On February 03, 2023, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $33.

On September 30, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $23.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on September 30, 2022, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 when Bergstrom Donald A sold 763 shares for $15.36 per share. The transaction valued at 11,720 led to the insider holds 244,084 shares of the business.

Catinazzo Thomas sold 347 shares of RLAY for $5,330 on Mar 27. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 150,135 shares after completing the transaction at $15.36 per share. On Mar 27, another insider, Adams Brian, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 347 shares for $15.36 each. As a result, the insider received 5,330 and left with 135,745 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RLAY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.94B and an Enterprise Value of 1.00B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1650.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 725.70 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RLAY has reached a high of $33.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.57.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RLAY traded on average about 1.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.58M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 121.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.14M. Shares short for RLAY as of Mar 30, 2023 were 18.91M with a Short Ratio of 18.91M, compared to 17.78M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.58% and a Short% of Float of 25.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.62 and a low estimate of -$0.72, while EPS last year was -$0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.72, with high estimates of -$0.65 and low estimates of -$0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.74 and -$3.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.98. EPS for the following year is -$3.21, with 10 analysts recommending between -$2.88 and -$4.2.