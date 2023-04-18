Investing in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) closed at $64.25 up 0.45% from its previous closing price of $63.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1948700 shares were traded. STX stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.37.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 86.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on February 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $82 from $62 previously.

On January 23, 2023, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $50 to $70.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on January 18, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $54 to $69.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Nygaard Jeffrey D. sold 36,809 shares for $69.14 per share. The transaction valued at 2,544,867 led to the insider holds 30,360 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STX now has a Market Capitalization of 13.81B and an Enterprise Value of 19.07B. As of this moment, Seagate’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STX has reached a high of $88.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.23.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, STX has traded an average of 2.52M shares per day and 1.89M over the past ten days. A total of 206.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.30M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for STX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 11.72M with a Short Ratio of 11.72M, compared to 9.22M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.68% and a Short% of Float of 6.99%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for STX is 2.80, from 2.80 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.43.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $1.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.69 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.4. EPS for the following year is $4.82, with 22 analysts recommending between $6.19 and $2.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.98B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.06B to a low estimate of $1.87B. As of the current estimate, Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s year-ago sales were $2.8B, an estimated decrease of -29.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.06B, a decrease of -21.60% over than the figure of -$29.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.95B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.66B, down -31.70% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.08B and the low estimate is $8.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.