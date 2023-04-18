Investing in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Sendas Distribuidora S.A.’s stock clocked out at $13.51, up 0.22% from its previous closing price of $13.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 722509 shares were traded. ASAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.33.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ASAI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASAI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.92B and an Enterprise Value of 6.90B. As of this moment, Sendas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASAI has reached a high of $20.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.23.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ASAI traded 489.99K shares on average per day over the past three months and 878.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 270.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 186.95M. Shares short for ASAI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.53M with a Short Ratio of 3.53M, compared to 1.19M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.04, ASAI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.15. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.83 and $0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.82. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.01 and $0.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.84B, up 41.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.78B and the low estimate is $14.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.