Investing in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.93, down -2.24% from its previous closing price of $4.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1543766 shares were traded. SVM stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0088 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8500.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SVM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Alliance Global Partners Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 11, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SVM now has a Market Capitalization of 713.39M and an Enterprise Value of 503.81M. As of this moment, Silvercorp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SVM has reached a high of $4.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3932, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8546.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SVM traded 1.27M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 176.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.35M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SVM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.82M with a Short Ratio of 1.82M, compared to 1.17M on Feb 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.03, SVM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.03. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.72.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.15 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $34.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $34.7M to a low estimate of $34.7M. As of the current estimate, Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $41.59M, an estimated decrease of -16.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $64.1M, an increase of 0.80% over than the figure of -$16.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $64.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $64.1M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SVM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $208.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $205M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $206.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $217.92M, down -5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $209.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $226.6M and the low estimate is $192M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.