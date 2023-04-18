Investing in The Progressive Corporation (PGR) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) closed at $138.41 up 1.88% from its previous closing price of $135.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2988300 shares were traded. PGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $138.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $136.00.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Progressive Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 405.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on March 16, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $158 from $116 previously.

On February 13, 2023, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $133 to $138.

On January 20, 2023, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $155.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on January 20, 2023, with a $155 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Mascaro Daniel P sold 2,806 shares for $136.96 per share. The transaction valued at 384,310 led to the insider holds 33,276 shares of the business.

Broz Steven sold 930 shares of PGR for $127,373 on Mar 24. The Chief Information Officer now owns 28,181 shares after completing the transaction at $136.96 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, Johnson Devin C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 500 shares for $140.18 each. As a result, the insider received 70,092 and left with 5,927 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PGR now has a Market Capitalization of 80.90B and an Enterprise Value of 87.58B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 119.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGR has reached a high of $149.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $106.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 141.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 128.98.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PGR has traded an average of 2.62M shares per day and 3M over the past ten days. A total of 584.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 582.96M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PGR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.61M with a Short Ratio of 3.61M, compared to 3.35M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.62% and a Short% of Float of 0.62%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PGR is 0.40, from 0.40 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.34. The current Payout Ratio is 28.10% for PGR, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 26, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.64 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.48, with high estimates of $1.69 and low estimates of $1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.4 and $4.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.82. EPS for the following year is $7.98, with 19 analysts recommending between $9.9 and $6.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $14.76B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $15.16B to a low estimate of $14.32B. As of the current estimate, The Progressive Corporation’s year-ago sales were $12.42B, an estimated increase of 18.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.02B, an increase of 15.40% less than the figure of $18.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.55B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $63.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $59.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $60.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.08B, up 19.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $68.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $74.51B and the low estimate is $63.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.