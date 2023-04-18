Is Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $14.82 in the prior trading day, Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) closed at $14.74, down -0.54%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1263844 shares were traded. BYND stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.51.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BYND by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 8.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Barclays Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on November 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Ajami Dariush sold 27,690 shares for $14.65 per share. The transaction valued at 405,772 led to the insider holds 78,774 shares of the business.

KUTUA LUBI sold 15,139 shares of BYND for $217,682 on Dec 13. The CFO, Treasurer now owns 58,687 shares after completing the transaction at $14.38 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Moskowitz Beth, who serves as the Chief Brand Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $14.08 each. As a result, the insider received 70,388 and left with 19,179 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BYND now has a Market Capitalization of 966.55M and an Enterprise Value of 1.85B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.42 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BYND has reached a high of $47.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.20.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.74M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.28M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 63.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.02M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BYND as of Mar 30, 2023 were 19.74M with a Short Ratio of 19.74M, compared to 21.17M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 30.80% and a Short% of Float of 37.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.85 and a low estimate of -$1.11, while EPS last year was -$1.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.93, with high estimates of -$0.79 and low estimates of -$1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.81 and -$3.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.49. EPS for the following year is -$2.75, with 15 analysts recommending between -$1.33 and -$3.21.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $91.66M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $99M to a low estimate of $85.4M. As of the current estimate, Beyond Meat Inc.’s year-ago sales were $109.45M, an estimated decrease of -16.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $121.25M, a decrease of -17.50% less than the figure of -$16.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $126.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $110.7M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BYND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $414.98M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $369.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $388.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $418.93M, down -7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $430.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $495.97M and the low estimate is $361.94M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.