Is Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) closed at $12.82 in the last session, down -0.54% from day before closing price of $12.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 639191 shares were traded. HCAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.65.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HCAT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 12, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On April 04, 2023, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $16.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on January 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Alger Jason sold 2,967 shares for $14.23 per share. The transaction valued at 42,229 led to the insider holds 55,323 shares of the business.

Hunt Bryan Truman sold 760 shares of HCAT for $10,898 on Mar 03. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 232,826 shares after completing the transaction at $14.34 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Llewelyn Linda, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 662 shares for $13.82 each. As a result, the insider received 9,149 and left with 49,045 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HCAT now has a Market Capitalization of 721.57M and an Enterprise Value of 606.05M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.19 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCAT has reached a high of $23.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.93.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HCAT traded on average about 570.94K shares per day over the past 3-months and 490.74k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 53.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.02M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.90% stake in the company. Shares short for HCAT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.86M with a Short Ratio of 1.86M, compared to 1.99M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.34% and a Short% of Float of 3.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.32 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $71.24M. It ranges from a high estimate of $72.3M to a low estimate of $69.89M. As of the current estimate, Health Catalyst Inc.’s year-ago sales were $68.09M, an estimated increase of 4.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $72.78M, an increase of 3.00% less than the figure of $4.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $74.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $71.26M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $294.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $291M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $293.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $276.24M, up 6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $329.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $340.9M and the low estimate is $320.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.