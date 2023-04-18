Is OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $3.79 in the prior trading day, OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) closed at $3.68, down -2.90%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1112000 shares were traded. OABI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5950.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OABI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on April 13, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On February 22, 2023, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.

On February 13, 2023, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on February 13, 2023, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when FOEHR MATTHEW W bought 150,000 shares for $3.77 per share. The transaction valued at 564,765 led to the insider holds 1,838,084 shares of the business.

Cochran Jennifer R. bought 22,250 shares of OABI for $83,526 on Dec 06. The Director now owns 77,476 shares after completing the transaction at $3.75 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, FOEHR MATTHEW W, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 300,000 shares for $3.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,016,340 and bolstered with 1,705,350 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OABI now has a Market Capitalization of 460.03M and an Enterprise Value of 397.56M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.73 whereas that against EBITDA is -50.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OABI has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7264, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.3329.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 670.44K shares per day over the past 3-months and 615.95k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 115.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.62M. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.30% stake in the company. Shares short for OABI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.89M with a Short Ratio of 3.89M, compared to 3.97M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.53.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OABI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40.55M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $64.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.08M, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $64.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $91.5M and the low estimate is $44.61M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.