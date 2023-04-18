Is this a Prime Time To acquire Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) stock

After finishing at $6.84 in the prior trading day, Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) closed at $6.81, down -0.44%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1438195 shares were traded. DADA stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.64.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DADA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on May 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $10 from $7.50 previously.

On March 14, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $7.50.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on March 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $17.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DADA now has a Market Capitalization of 2.00B and an Enterprise Value of 1.45B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.15 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DADA has reached a high of $15.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.56.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.86M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.44M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 269.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 262.02M. Insiders hold about 2.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DADA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.05M with a Short Ratio of 3.05M, compared to 2.73M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.81 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $380.21M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $385.16M to a low estimate of $372.95M. As of the current estimate, Dada Nexus Limited’s year-ago sales were $281.41M, an estimated increase of 35.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $442.2M, an increase of 39.50% over than the figure of $35.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $476.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $430.98M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DADA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.36B, up 35.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.79B and the low estimate is $2.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.