Is this a Prime Time To acquire MillerKnoll Inc. (MLKN) stock

The price of MillerKnoll Inc. (NASDAQ: MLKN) closed at $18.49 in the last session, up 2.78% from day before closing price of $17.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 683661 shares were traded. MLKN stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.95.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MLKN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 29, 2022, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $50 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Owen Andrea bought 60,606 shares for $16.88 per share. The transaction valued at 1,022,963 led to the insider holds 100,468 shares of the business.

Scott Richard sold 528 shares of MLKN for $16,347 on Aug 04. The Chief Mfg and Ops Officer now owns 2,838 shares after completing the transaction at $30.96 per share. On Jul 20, another insider, Scott Richard, who serves as the Chief Mfg and Ops Officer of the company, sold 570 shares for $28.36 each. As a result, the insider received 16,165 and left with 2,264 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MLKN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.36B and an Enterprise Value of 3.04B. As of this moment, MillerKnoll’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MLKN has reached a high of $34.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.13.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MLKN traded on average about 527.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 656.85k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 75.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.05M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MLKN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.42M with a Short Ratio of 4.42M, compared to 3.86M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.85% and a Short% of Float of 6.63%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MLKN is 0.75, which was 0.75 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.28.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.83 and $1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.82. EPS for the following year is $1.84, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.12 and $1.59.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $944.56M. It ranges from a high estimate of $957.6M to a low estimate of $931M. As of the current estimate, MillerKnoll Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.1B, an estimated decrease of -14.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $943.17M, a decrease of -13.70% over than the figure of -$14.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $950.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $935M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MLKN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.95B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.93B and the low estimate is $3.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.