Is this a Prime Time To acquire Nextracker Inc. (NXT) stock

The price of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT) closed at $34.18 in the last session, down -1.89% from day before closing price of $34.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 643572 shares were traded. NXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.02.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NXT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 49.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 180.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Johnson Rice on April 11, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $39.

On March 29, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $36 to $40.

On March 22, 2023, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $41.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on March 22, 2023, with a $41 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NXT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.60B and an Enterprise Value of 1.50B. As of this moment, Nextracker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXT has reached a high of $37.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.16.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NXT traded on average about 1.84M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.03M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 144.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.88M. Shares short for NXT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.83M with a Short Ratio of 4.83M, compared to 1.15M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.96, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.28 and $0.76.