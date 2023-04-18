Is this a Prime Time To acquire Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) stock

After finishing at $2.71 in the prior trading day, Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) closed at $2.73, up 0.74%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1079483 shares were traded. SLDP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6850.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SLDP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.80 and its Current Ratio is at 15.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 14, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.

On December 02, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $5.Stifel initiated its Hold rating on December 02, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when STEPHENS JOHN JOSEPH bought 214,500 shares for $2.92 per share. The transaction valued at 626,126 led to the insider holds 300,005 shares of the business.

Campbell Douglas M sold 170,000 shares of SLDP for $1,089,700 on Aug 31. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 9,700,214 shares after completing the transaction at $6.41 per share. On Aug 30, another insider, STEPHENS JOHN JOSEPH, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $6.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 203,937 and bolstered with 85,505 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLDP now has a Market Capitalization of 513.02M and an Enterprise Value of 199.99M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 42.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.96 whereas that against EBITDA is -52.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLDP has reached a high of $9.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0578, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4696.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.06M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 175.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.91M. Insiders hold about 5.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SLDP as of Mar 30, 2023 were 9.7M with a Short Ratio of 9.70M, compared to 9.55M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.46% and a Short% of Float of 5.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.68.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $3.97M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.5M to a low estimate of $3M. As of the current estimate, Solid Power Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.2M, an estimated increase of 80.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.08M, an increase of 58.00% less than the figure of $80.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLDP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.79M, up 43.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.2M and the low estimate is $18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.