Is this a Prime Time To acquire Steelcase Inc. (SCS) stock

The price of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) closed at $8.12 in the last session, up 3.97% from day before closing price of $7.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 634694 shares were traded. SCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.76.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SCS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 04, 2022, Sidoti Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $11.

Sidoti Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on September 15, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when WEGE PETER M II sold 5,691 shares for $8.45 per share. The transaction valued at 48,103 led to the insider holds 199,644 shares of the business.

WEGE PETER M II sold 23,248 shares of SCS for $198,538 on Mar 29. The Director now owns 205,335 shares after completing the transaction at $8.54 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, WEGE PETER M II, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 17,273 shares for $8.44 each. As a result, the insider received 145,784 and left with 228,583 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCS now has a Market Capitalization of 891.46M and an Enterprise Value of 1.50B. As of this moment, Steelcase’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 61.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCS has reached a high of $12.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.58.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SCS traded on average about 747.34K shares per day over the past 3-months and 651.77k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 112.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.72M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SCS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.03M with a Short Ratio of 5.03M, compared to 3.38M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.46% and a Short% of Float of 5.55%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SCS is 0.40, which was 0.49 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.10. The current Payout Ratio is 434.00% for SCS, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 10, 2006 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and $0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.67. EPS for the following year is $0.82, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.78.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $718.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $720.9M to a low estimate of $714.9M. As of the current estimate, Steelcase Inc.’s year-ago sales were $740.7M, an estimated decrease of -3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $840.67M, a decrease of -4.80% less than the figure of -$3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $851.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $814M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.23B, up 0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.61B and the low estimate is $3.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.