Is this a Prime Time To acquire Teradyne Inc. (TER) stock

After finishing at $100.75 in the prior trading day, Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) closed at $98.11, down -2.62%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2172904 shares were traded. TER stock price reached its highest trading level at $98.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $95.79.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TER by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on April 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $81 from $90 previously.

On January 27, 2023, Loop Capital Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $110 to $102.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Robbins Brad sold 2,710 shares for $103.23 per share. The transaction valued at 279,753 led to the insider holds 51,467 shares of the business.

JOHNSON MERCEDES sold 750 shares of TER for $77,422 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 18,237 shares after completing the transaction at $103.23 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, JOHNSON MERCEDES, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 750 shares for $106.43 each. As a result, the insider received 79,822 and left with 18,987 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TER now has a Market Capitalization of 15.93B and an Enterprise Value of 15.17B. As of this moment, Teradyne’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TER has reached a high of $117.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 104.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.41.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.4M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 155.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.85M. Shares short for TER as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.92M with a Short Ratio of 3.92M, compared to 3.79M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.52% and a Short% of Float of 2.86%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TER’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.44, compared to 0.44 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.55. The current Payout Ratio is 9.70% for TER, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 31, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4 and $2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.14. EPS for the following year is $5.2, with 19 analysts recommending between $7.49 and $4.4.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $596.55M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $635.85M to a low estimate of $575.3M. As of the current estimate, Teradyne Inc.’s year-ago sales were $755.37M, an estimated decrease of -21.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $619.12M, a decrease of -26.40% less than the figure of -$21.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $720M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $590.1M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.16B, down -10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.34B and the low estimate is $3.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.