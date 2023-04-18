It’s a good day to be an Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Harley-Davidson Inc.’s stock clocked out at $37.44, up 0.92% from its previous closing price of $37.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1090683 shares were traded. HOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.46.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HOG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 15, 2023, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $39.

On November 15, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $39.Jefferies initiated its Underperform rating on November 15, 2022, with a $39 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Root Jonathan R sold 2,239 shares for $50.17 per share. The transaction valued at 112,324 led to the insider holds 5,474 shares of the business.

ZEITZ JOCHEN bought 25,750 shares of HOG for $1,002,628 on Sep 02. The President and CEO now owns 508,870 shares after completing the transaction at $38.94 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Masood Rafeh, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,335 shares for $37.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,062 and bolstered with 1,335 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOG now has a Market Capitalization of 5.46B and an Enterprise Value of 10.98B. As of this moment, Harley-Davidson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOG has reached a high of $51.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.07.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HOG traded 1.84M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 146.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.36M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HOG as of Mar 30, 2023 were 7.85M with a Short Ratio of 7.85M, compared to 7.13M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.44% and a Short% of Float of 6.00%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.63, HOG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.66. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.83. The current Payout Ratio is 12.60% for HOG, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 09, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.6 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $1.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.58, with high estimates of $2.03 and low estimates of $1.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5 and $3.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.57. EPS for the following year is $4.99, with 12 analysts recommending between $5.46 and $4.4.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $1.36B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.47B to a low estimate of $1.27B. As of the current estimate, Harley-Davidson Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.3B, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.45B, an increase of 14.30% over than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.37B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.89B, up 5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.42B and the low estimate is $4.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.