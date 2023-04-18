It’s a good day to be an Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.68, down -0.39% from its previous closing price of $7.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1143597 shares were traded. HLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.57.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HLX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 66.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 27, 2022, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line and also upped its target price recommendation from $6 to $8.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on February 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4.50 to $5.60.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Sparks Scott Andrew sold 75,000 shares for $8.44 per share. The transaction valued at 633,000 led to the insider holds 193,948 shares of the business.

Sparks Scott Andrew sold 26,000 shares of HLX for $180,180 on Oct 31. The EVP and COO now owns 254,870 shares after completing the transaction at $6.93 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.18B and an Enterprise Value of 1.46B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLX has reached a high of $9.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.93.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HLX traded 1.87M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.39M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 151.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.49M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HLX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 8.03M with a Short Ratio of 8.03M, compared to 7.98M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.30% and a Short% of Float of 6.87%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.84 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.38. EPS for the following year is $0.56, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.03 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $235.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $248M to a low estimate of $218.5M. As of the current estimate, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $150.12M, an estimated increase of 56.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $272.5M, an increase of 67.60% over than the figure of $56.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $291M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $251.3M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $873.1M, up 28.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.33B and the low estimate is $962.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.