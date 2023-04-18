It’s a good day to be an QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) shareholder

In the latest session, QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) closed at $13.10 down -0.98% from its previous closing price of $13.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 709817 shares were traded. QNST stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.43.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of QuinStreet Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 90.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Lake Street on February 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $13 from $27 previously.

On September 03, 2020, Barrington Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Valenti Douglas sold 88,156 shares for $16.89 per share. The transaction valued at 1,488,955 led to the insider holds 1,765,517 shares of the business.

Valenti Douglas sold 61,844 shares of QNST for $1,055,059 on Feb 13. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,853,673 shares after completing the transaction at $17.06 per share. On May 12, another insider, Simons James R., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $9.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,700 and bolstered with 44,841 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QNST now has a Market Capitalization of 769.42M and an Enterprise Value of 692.06M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 285.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QNST has reached a high of $18.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.32.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, QNST has traded an average of 318.84K shares per day and 358.51k over the past ten days. A total of 53.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.00M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company. Shares short for QNST as of Mar 30, 2023 were 980.62k with a Short Ratio of 0.98M, compared to 1.33M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 2.28%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.59, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.77 and $0.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $165.6M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $168.74M to a low estimate of $163M. As of the current estimate, QuinStreet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $150.66M, an estimated increase of 9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $173.73M, an increase of 18.60% over than the figure of $9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $180M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $168.48M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QNST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $678.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $613.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $626.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $582.1M, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $695.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $728.7M and the low estimate is $682M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.