It’s an appealing income play to consider GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS)

After finishing at $65.85 in the prior trading day, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) closed at $65.25, down -0.91%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 719462 shares were traded. GFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GFS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Susquehanna on February 15, 2023, Reiterated its Positive rating but revised its target price to $84 from $76 previously.

On February 15, 2023, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $72 to $80.

Loop Capital reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 15, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $70 to $80.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GFS now has a Market Capitalization of 36.90B and an Enterprise Value of 36.44B. As of this moment, GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GFS has reached a high of $72.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.79.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.04M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 546.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 538.18M. Shares short for GFS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 11.27M with a Short Ratio of 11.27M, compared to 11.75M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.07% and a Short% of Float of 14.92%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.51 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.33. EPS for the following year is $3.17, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.85 and $2.19.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $1.83B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.84B to a low estimate of $1.83B. As of the current estimate, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.94B, an estimated decrease of -5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.85B, a decrease of -7.00% less than the figure of -$5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.81B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.11B, down -2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.99B and the low estimate is $8.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.