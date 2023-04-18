It’s an appealing income play to consider The Chemours Company (CC)

The price of The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) closed at $29.62 in the last session, down -0.60% from day before closing price of $29.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 719269 shares were traded. CC stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.40.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on January 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $43 from $31 previously.

On January 11, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $37 to $40.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on January 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Bellezza Alisha sold 27,716 shares for $35.47 per share. The transaction valued at 983,087 led to the insider holds 43,931 shares of the business.

Sparks Edwin C sold 22,142 shares of CC for $965,170 on Jun 07. The President, Titan Tech Chem Sol now owns 101,038 shares after completing the transaction at $43.59 per share. On May 09, another insider, Ralhan Sameer, who serves as the SVP, CFO of the company, sold 20,175 shares for $40.01 each. As a result, the insider received 807,202 and left with 313,506 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CC now has a Market Capitalization of 4.49B and an Enterprise Value of 7.25B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CC has reached a high of $44.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.86.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CC traded on average about 1.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 914.72k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 149.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.83M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.67M with a Short Ratio of 4.67M, compared to 4.48M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.14% and a Short% of Float of 3.56%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CC is 1.00, which was 1.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.36%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.88.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.06 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $1.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.19, with high estimates of $1.37 and low estimates of $0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.35 and $3.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.04. EPS for the following year is $5.41, with 11 analysts recommending between $6.86 and $3.95.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.48B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.56B to a low estimate of $1.42B. As of the current estimate, The Chemours Company’s year-ago sales were $1.76B, an estimated decrease of -16.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.71B, a decrease of -10.60% over than the figure of -$16.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.58B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.79B, down -2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.73B and the low estimate is $6.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.