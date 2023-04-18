It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Fabrinet (FN) stock

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 651113 shares were traded. FN stock price reached its highest trading level at $99.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $95.73.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on December 20, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $156 from $126 previously.

On April 26, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $129.

Northland Capital reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on November 02, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $105 to $112.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Archer Edward T. sold 2,147 shares for $119.58 per share. The transaction valued at 256,738 led to the insider holds 14,213 shares of the business.

Olson Rollance E. sold 5,000 shares of FN for $631,675 on Feb 14. The Director now owns 34,699 shares after completing the transaction at $126.33 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Gill Harpal, who serves as the President & COO of the company, sold 4,896 shares for $128.93 each. As a result, the insider received 631,229 and left with 30,117 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.70B and an Enterprise Value of 3.20B. As of this moment, Fabrinet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FN has reached a high of $140.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $74.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 116.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 112.55.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FN traded about 245.62K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FN traded about 408.34k shares per day. A total of 36.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.41M. Shares short for FN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 389.21k with a Short Ratio of 0.39M, compared to 392.26k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 1.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.91 and a low estimate of $1.88, while EPS last year was $1.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.95, with high estimates of $1.98 and low estimates of $1.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.73 and $7.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.71. EPS for the following year is $8.47, with 5 analysts recommending between $8.83 and $7.84.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $652.62M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $657M to a low estimate of $649.93M. As of the current estimate, Fabrinet’s year-ago sales were $564.39M, an estimated increase of 15.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $671.92M, an increase of 14.30% less than the figure of $15.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $678M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $666.22M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.26B, up 20.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3B and the low estimate is $2.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.