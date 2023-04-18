It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) stock

The closing price of Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) was $4.03 for the day, up 2.03% from the previous closing price of $3.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 620452 shares were traded. ORGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0495 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ORGN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.70 and its Current Ratio is at 16.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 14, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On November 23, 2021, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.HSBC Securities initiated its Buy rating on November 23, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Riley Richard J. sold 45,000 shares for $4.70 per share. The transaction valued at 211,500 led to the insider holds 337,500 shares of the business.

SIM Boon sold 1,300 shares of ORGN for $7,866 on Feb 01. The Director now owns 5,033,311 shares after completing the transaction at $6.05 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, SIM Boon, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 64,300 shares for $6.05 each. As a result, the insider received 389,060 and left with 5,034,611 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ORGN now has a Market Capitalization of 573.83M and an Enterprise Value of 259.22M. As of this moment, Origin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORGN has reached a high of $7.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4956, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3123.

Shares Statistics:

ORGN traded an average of 1.19M shares per day over the past three months and 827.24k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 138.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.96M. Insiders hold about 5.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ORGN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 8.71M with a Short Ratio of 8.71M, compared to 8.01M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.09% and a Short% of Float of 7.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.54. EPS for the following year is -$0.59, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.94.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $109.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $117.7M and the low estimate is $87.89M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 128.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.