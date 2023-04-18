It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) stock

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) closed the day trading at $2.74 down -2.14% from the previous closing price of $2.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 733731 shares were traded. RBBN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RBBN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on April 10, 2023, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On January 26, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on January 26, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when Swarth Investments Ltd. bought 5,000 shares for $970.00 per share. The transaction valued at 4,850,000 led to the insider holds 5,000 shares of the business.

Swarth Investments Ltd. bought 1,639,344 shares of RBBN for $4,999,999 on Aug 16. The 10% Owner now owns 27,435,739 shares after completing the transaction at $3.05 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,639,344 shares for $3.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,999,999 and bolstered with 51,594,927 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RBBN now has a Market Capitalization of 532.97M and an Enterprise Value of 853.79M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.04 whereas that against EBITDA is -53.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBBN has reached a high of $4.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7470, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1337.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RBBN traded about 975.72K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RBBN traded about 884.43k shares per day. A total of 168.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.84M. Insiders hold about 17.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RBBN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 1.7M with a Short Ratio of 1.70M, compared to 2.34M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.01% and a Short% of Float of 1.88%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.43 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.56 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $186.72M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $190M to a low estimate of $183.94M. As of the current estimate, Ribbon Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $173.2M, an estimated increase of 7.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $213.02M, an increase of 3.50% less than the figure of $7.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $219.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $207.19M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBBN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $872.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $851.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $861.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $819.76M, up 5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $896.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $920.47M and the low estimate is $881.13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.