LBRDK (Liberty Broadband Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $77.93 in the prior trading day, Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) closed at $78.87, up 1.21%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 584169 shares were traded. LBRDK stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.70.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LBRDK by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Wendling Brian J sold 3,210 shares for $95.00 per share. The transaction valued at 304,950 led to the insider holds 11,368 shares of the business.

Green Richard R sold 3,270 shares of LBRDK for $296,880 on Nov 23. The Director now owns 8,814 shares after completing the transaction at $90.79 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, MALONE JOHN C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10 shares for $25.87 each. As a result, the insider received 259 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LBRDK now has a Market Capitalization of 12.00B and an Enterprise Value of 15.51B. As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LBRDK has reached a high of $140.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 84.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 91.00.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 759.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 589.81k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 126.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.28M. Insiders hold about 7.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LBRDK as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.73M with a Short Ratio of 3.73M, compared to 5M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.55% and a Short% of Float of 3.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.28 and a low estimate of $1.28, while EPS last year was $1.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.92, with high estimates of $1.92 and low estimates of $1.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.18 and $6.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.85. EPS for the following year is $12.26, with 3 analysts recommending between $16.08 and $7.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBRDK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $967.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $998.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $975M, up 2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.57B and the low estimate is $978.63M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.