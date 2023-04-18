OKTA (Okta Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Okta Inc.’s stock clocked out at $77.74, up 4.63% from its previous closing price of $74.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1804818 shares were traded. OKTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.10.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OKTA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 172.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 17, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $100.

On March 02, 2023, TD Cowen Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $70 to $100.

On February 14, 2023, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $70.Goldman initiated its Sell rating on February 14, 2023, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when McKinnon Todd sold 3,117 shares for $82.48 per share. The transaction valued at 257,085 led to the insider holds 22,813 shares of the business.

Tighe Brett sold 2,184 shares of OKTA for $180,132 on Mar 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 42,843 shares after completing the transaction at $82.48 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Schwartz Larissa, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 452 shares for $82.48 each. As a result, the insider received 37,280 and left with 20,149 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OKTA now has a Market Capitalization of 12.62B and an Enterprise Value of 12.40B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.68 whereas that against EBITDA is -18.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OKTA has reached a high of $150.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.49.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OKTA traded 2.51M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 160.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.76M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.50% stake in the company. Shares short for OKTA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.95M with a Short Ratio of 4.95M, compared to 5.79M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.07% and a Short% of Float of 3.23%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 35 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.58 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $1.2, with 37 analysts recommending between $2.31 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 35 analysts expect revenue to total $510.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $529.56M to a low estimate of $492.1M. As of the current estimate, Okta Inc.’s year-ago sales were $414.94M, an estimated increase of 23.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 35 analysts are estimating revenue of $527.94M, an increase of 16.90% less than the figure of $23.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $560.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $507.2M.

A total of 40 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OKTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.86B, up 16.80% from the average estimate. Based on 39 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.95B and the low estimate is $2.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.