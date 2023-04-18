PCOR (Procore Technologies Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $52.50 in the prior trading day, Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) closed at $53.14, up 1.22%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 818851 shares were traded. PCOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.00.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PCOR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on March 22, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $72.

On December 22, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $70.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when O CONNOR KEVIN J sold 5,128 shares for $56.22 per share. The transaction valued at 288,284 led to the insider holds 1,535,154 shares of the business.

O CONNOR KEVIN J sold 5,128 shares of PCOR for $314,535 on Apr 04. The Director now owns 1,540,282 shares after completing the transaction at $61.34 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Courtemanche Craig F. Jr., who serves as the CEO & President of the company, sold 24,209 shares for $61.18 each. As a result, the insider received 1,481,036 and left with 3,560,285 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCOR now has a Market Capitalization of 7.78B and an Enterprise Value of 7.28B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.11 whereas that against EBITDA is -32.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCOR has reached a high of $68.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.39.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.14M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 138.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.44M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PCOR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.77M with a Short Ratio of 6.77M, compared to 6.87M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.83% and a Short% of Float of 9.10%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 15 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $203.27M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $204.07M to a low estimate of $202.13M. As of the current estimate, Procore Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $159.52M, an estimated increase of 27.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $215.82M, an increase of 25.30% less than the figure of $27.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $220.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $213.53M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $900.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $849.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $895.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $720.2M, up 24.30% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.14B and the low estimate is $1.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.