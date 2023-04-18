Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $10.82 in the prior trading day, Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) closed at $11.49, up 6.19%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 854779 shares were traded. PLTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.82.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PLTK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

DA Davidson Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 27, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Chau On sold 300,000 shares for $11.73 per share. The transaction valued at 3,520,140 led to the insider holds 80,810,506 shares of the business.

Chau On sold 200,000 shares of PLTK for $2,187,720 on Mar 30. The 10% Owner now owns 81,110,506 shares after completing the transaction at $10.94 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, Chau On, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 500,000 shares for $10.49 each. As a result, the insider received 5,246,000 and left with 81,310,506 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLTK now has a Market Capitalization of 4.24B and an Enterprise Value of 6.00B. As of this moment, Playtika’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLTK has reached a high of $19.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.36.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.87M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 367.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.98M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PLTK as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.44M with a Short Ratio of 3.44M, compared to 3.5M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.94% and a Short% of Float of 9.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.03 and $0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.8. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.13 and $0.74.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $640.95M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $660.4M to a low estimate of $627.2M. As of the current estimate, Playtika Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $676.9M, an estimated decrease of -5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $646.32M, a decrease of -2.00% over than the figure of -$5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $665M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $635.81M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.62B, down -0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.78B and the low estimate is $2.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.