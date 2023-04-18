Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) closed the day trading at $25.36 up 2.59% from the previous closing price of $24.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 645630 shares were traded. PRVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.53.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PRVA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 67.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 12, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

On March 10, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $36.

On February 03, 2023, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on February 03, 2023, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 12 when Mehrotra Parth sold 1,500 shares for $28.08 per share. The transaction valued at 42,120 led to the insider holds 97,391 shares of the business.

Morris Matthew Shawn sold 1,000 shares of PRVA for $28,080 on Apr 12. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 121,739 shares after completing the transaction at $28.08 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, Mehrotra Parth, who serves as the President and COO of the company, sold 33,916 shares for $28.10 each. As a result, the insider received 953,040 and left with 97,391 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRVA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.24B and an Enterprise Value of 2.90B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.14 whereas that against EBITDA is -199.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRVA has reached a high of $44.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.29.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PRVA traded about 689.20K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRVA traded about 591.76k shares per day. A total of 114.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.57M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PRVA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.15M with a Short Ratio of 2.15M, compared to 2.61M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 3.52%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.46 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $652.97M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $675.34M to a low estimate of $621.3M. As of the current estimate, Privia Health Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $561.9M, an estimated increase of 16.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $689.71M, an increase of 12.10% less than the figure of $16.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $728M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $652M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.42B, up 15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.44B and the low estimate is $3.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.