Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) closed the day trading at $9.17 up 0.22% from the previous closing price of $9.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1662640 shares were traded. RKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.04.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RKT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 17.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on September 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $8.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when Rizik Matthew bought 2,000 shares for $6.95 per share. The transaction valued at 13,900 led to the insider holds 571,502 shares of the business.

Rizik Matthew bought 2,900 shares of RKT for $21,170 on Dec 23. The Director now owns 569,502 shares after completing the transaction at $7.30 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, Rizik Matthew, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $7.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 21,930 and bolstered with 566,602 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RKT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.24B. As of this moment, Rocket’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RKT has reached a high of $11.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.26.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RKT traded about 3.12M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RKT traded about 2.14M shares per day. A total of 1.97B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.11M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RKT as of Mar 30, 2023 were 33.43M with a Short Ratio of 33.43M, compared to 38.13M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26.78% and a Short% of Float of 27.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and -$0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.76 and -$0.04.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $778.11M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $807M to a low estimate of $722M. As of the current estimate, Rocket Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.67B, an estimated decrease of -70.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01B, a decrease of -27.60% over than the figure of -$70.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $906M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RKT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.84B, down -33.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.3B and the low estimate is $4.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 48.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.