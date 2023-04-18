SYY (Sysco Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $73.48 in the prior trading day, Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) closed at $75.28, up 2.45%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2657518 shares were traded. SYY stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.71.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SYY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 77.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 214.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 23, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $90.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on September 23, 2022, with a $90 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Talton Sheila sold 2,469 shares for $77.24 per share. The transaction valued at 190,696 led to the insider holds 11,877 shares of the business.

Bertrand Greg D sold 12,000 shares of SYY for $1,020,000 on Oct 28. The EVP now owns 40,931 shares after completing the transaction at $85.00 per share. On Oct 24, another insider, Hourican Kevin, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 75,019 shares for $81.22 each. As a result, the insider received 6,093,043 and left with 303,643 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SYY now has a Market Capitalization of 39.76B and an Enterprise Value of 51.05B. As of this moment, Sysco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 26.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYY has reached a high of $91.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.14.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.4M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 507.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 506.18M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SYY as of Mar 30, 2023 were 11.69M with a Short Ratio of 11.69M, compared to 12.83M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.30% and a Short% of Float of 2.31%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SYY’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.94, compared to 1.96 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.36. The current Payout Ratio is 68.80% for SYY, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 17, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.96 and a low estimate of $0.85, while EPS last year was $0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.35, with high estimates of $1.42 and low estimates of $1.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.1 and $3.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.04. EPS for the following year is $4.61, with 17 analysts recommending between $5.06 and $4.45.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $18.53B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $19.46B to a low estimate of $17.92B. As of the current estimate, Sysco Corporation’s year-ago sales were $16.9B, an estimated increase of 9.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.01B, an increase of 5.60% less than the figure of $9.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.43B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $77.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $75.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $76.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $68.64B, up 11.00% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $79.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $81.49B and the low estimate is $77.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.