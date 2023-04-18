TCOM (Trip.com Group Limited) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) closed at $36.55 up 3.02% from its previous closing price of $35.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3232308 shares were traded. TCOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.19.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Trip.com Group Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $28 to $41.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TCOM now has a Market Capitalization of 24.46B and an Enterprise Value of 25.06B. As of this moment, Trip.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 126.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCOM has reached a high of $40.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.93.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TCOM has traded an average of 4.67M shares per day and 3.04M over the past ten days. A total of 649.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 646.15M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TCOM as of Mar 30, 2023 were 15.29M with a Short Ratio of 15.29M, compared to 18.41M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.46 and $1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.19. EPS for the following year is $1.81, with 25 analysts recommending between $2.41 and $1.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.16B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.2B to a low estimate of $1.14B. As of the current estimate, Trip.com Group Limited’s year-ago sales were $570.93M, an estimated increase of 103.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.16B, an increase of 129.80% over than the figure of $103.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.06B.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TCOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.92B, up 71.00% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.79B and the low estimate is $5.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.