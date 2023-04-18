The name Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Amkor Technology Inc.’s stock clocked out at $24.20, up 0.21% from its previous closing price of $24.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 599287 shares were traded. AMKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.50.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMKR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on June 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On December 22, 2021, Sidoti started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on October 12, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $28.50 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Faust Megan sold 6,000 shares for $24.08 per share. The transaction valued at 144,480 led to the insider holds 35,394 shares of the business.

Rutten Guillaume Marie Jean sold 30,000 shares of AMKR for $725,700 on Mar 15. The President and CEO now owns 134,808 shares after completing the transaction at $24.19 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Tily Gil C., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $25.81 each. As a result, the insider received 516,200 and left with 137,924 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMKR now has a Market Capitalization of 5.89B and an Enterprise Value of 6.08B. As of this moment, Amkor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMKR has reached a high of $31.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.24.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMKR traded 1.00M shares on average per day over the past three months and 577.36k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 244.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.09M. Insiders hold about 6.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AMKR as of Mar 30, 2023 were 2.85M with a Short Ratio of 2.85M, compared to 3.12M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 4.98%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.22, AMKR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.30. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.62 and $2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.38. EPS for the following year is $2.83, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.09 and $2.4.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $1.45B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.45B to a low estimate of $1.45B. As of the current estimate, Amkor Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.6B, an estimated decrease of -9.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.5B, a decrease of -0.20% over than the figure of -$9.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.47B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.09B, down -7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.36B and the low estimate is $7.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.