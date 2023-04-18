The name Asana Inc. (ASAN) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Asana Inc.’s stock clocked out at $18.88, up 3.06% from its previous closing price of $18.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1106438 shares were traded. ASAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.19.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ASAN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on March 09, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $21 from $18 previously.

On March 03, 2023, DA Davidson Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $18.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on December 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when Wan Tim M sold 3,336 shares for $20.86 per share. The transaction valued at 69,583 led to the insider holds 603,715 shares of the business.

LACEY ELEANOR B sold 1,321 shares of ASAN for $27,554 on Mar 23. The GC, Corporate Secretary now owns 165,300 shares after completing the transaction at $20.86 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, LACEY ELEANOR B, who serves as the GC, Corporate Secretary of the company, sold 689 shares for $21.58 each. As a result, the insider received 14,869 and left with 166,621 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASAN now has a Market Capitalization of 4.11B and an Enterprise Value of 3.85B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.04 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASAN has reached a high of $33.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.77.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ASAN traded 3.42M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 214.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.51M. Insiders hold about 31.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ASAN as of Mar 30, 2023 were 11.34M with a Short Ratio of 11.34M, compared to 14.05M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.29% and a Short% of Float of 11.44%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.46 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 14 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $150.56M. It ranges from a high estimate of $151M to a low estimate of $149.9M. As of the current estimate, Asana Inc.’s year-ago sales were $120.65M, an estimated increase of 24.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $157.75M, an increase of 16.90% less than the figure of $24.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $159.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $155.73M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $647.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $634.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $643.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $547.21M, up 17.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $767.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $820M and the low estimate is $722.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.