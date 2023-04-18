The name Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) closed at $0.56 up 0.70% from its previous closing price of $0.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0039 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1122077 shares were traded. OGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5618 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Organigram Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OGI now has a Market Capitalization of 186.59M and an Enterprise Value of 133.05M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OGI has reached a high of $1.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7125, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9126.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OGI has traded an average of 971.64K shares per day and 1.33M over the past ten days. A total of 311.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 255.12M. Insiders hold about 19.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.31% stake in the company. Shares short for OGI as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.43M with a Short Ratio of 6.43M, compared to 6.67M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $28.29M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $32.32M to a low estimate of $15.03M. As of the current estimate, Organigram Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $28.59M, an estimated decrease of -1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $32.23M, a decrease of -5.70% less than the figure of -$1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $33.64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.69M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $138M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $120.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $126.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $109.59M, up 15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $147.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $174.39M and the low estimate is $131.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.