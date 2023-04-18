The name Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) closed at $29.42 up 2.47% from its previous closing price of $28.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 984516 shares were traded. WAFD stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.10.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Washington Federal Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 19, 2020, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $36.

RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Sector Perform rating for the stock on April 18, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when BEARDALL BRENT J bought 1,600 shares for $30.20 per share. The transaction valued at 48,320 led to the insider holds 28,894 shares of the business.

TALBOT RANDALL H bought 3,500 shares of WAFD for $108,850 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 51,879 shares after completing the transaction at $31.10 per share. On Jan 23, another insider, Robison Kim E, who serves as the EVP & Chief Operations Officer of the company, sold 7,148 shares for $34.00 each. As a result, the insider received 243,032 and left with 56,344 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WAFD now has a Market Capitalization of 1.89B. As of this moment, Washington’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WAFD has reached a high of $39.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.50.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WAFD has traded an average of 855.70K shares per day and 928.23k over the past ten days. A total of 65.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.31M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WAFD as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.87M with a Short Ratio of 3.87M, compared to 1.69M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.88% and a Short% of Float of 7.74%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WAFD is 1.00, from 0.48 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.73. The current Payout Ratio is 28.00% for WAFD, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 01, 2005 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.99 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $0.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.97 and $3.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.93. EPS for the following year is $3.99, with 2 analysts recommending between $4.14 and $3.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $181.95M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $182.89M to a low estimate of $181M. As of the current estimate, Washington Federal Inc.’s year-ago sales were $151.75M, an estimated increase of 19.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $203.84M, an increase of 17.40% less than the figure of $19.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $228.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $179.49M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WAFD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $773.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $744.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $759.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $594.59M, up 27.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $942.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $944.8M and the low estimate is $940.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.