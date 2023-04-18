There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Enviva Inc. (EVA) can be one of them

Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) closed the day trading at $23.42 down -0.09% from the previous closing price of $23.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 689457 shares were traded. EVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.02.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EVA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 14, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $79 to $62.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on September 15, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $80.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Lansing Gerrit Livingston Jr. bought 2,000 shares for $27.38 per share. The transaction valued at 54,760 led to the insider holds 8,477 shares of the business.

Kravtsova Yana sold 476 shares of EVA for $28,560 on Dec 05. The EVP, Int. Mkt Dev. & Pub. Aff. now owns 89,985 shares after completing the transaction at $60.00 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, UBBEN JEFFREY W, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $55.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 11,000,000 and bolstered with 5,742,439 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.76B and an Enterprise Value of 3.47B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 183.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVA has reached a high of $91.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.69.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EVA traded about 719.97K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EVA traded about 936.03k shares per day. A total of 66.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.99M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.70% stake in the company. Shares short for EVA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.3M with a Short Ratio of 6.30M, compared to 5.48M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.48% and a Short% of Float of 16.48%.

Dividends & Splits

EVA’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.62, up from 3.62 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 15.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 15.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.93.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.58, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.5 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.68, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.42 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $294.29M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $337M to a low estimate of $225M. As of the current estimate, Enviva Inc.’s year-ago sales were $232.98M, an estimated increase of 26.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $365.91M, an increase of 23.50% less than the figure of $26.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $408M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $289.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09B, up 47.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.2B and the low estimate is $1.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.