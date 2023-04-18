There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) can be one of them

Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX: GROY) closed the day trading at $2.32 down -2.93% from the previous closing price of $2.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 510438 shares were traded. GROY stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4289 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GROY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on July 25, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.75.

On February 10, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $5.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GROY now has a Market Capitalization of 333.88M and an Enterprise Value of 333.93M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 84.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 84.67 whereas that against EBITDA is -22.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GROY has reached a high of $4.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2020, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4815.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GROY traded about 494.56K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GROY traded about 791.52k shares per day. A total of 143.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.32M. Insiders hold about 34.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GROY as of Mar 30, 2023 were 568.12k with a Short Ratio of 0.57M, compared to 429.06k on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.39% and a Short% of Float of 0.48%.

Dividends & Splits

GROY’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.04, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.67%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GROY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.94M, up 27.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.47M and the low estimate is $8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 121.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.