There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) can be one of them

The closing price of Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE: HP) was $36.86 for the day, down -1.52% from the previous closing price of $37.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 710678 shares were traded. HP stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.45.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when HELMERICH HANS sold 10,500 shares for $50.02 per share. The transaction valued at 525,240 led to the insider holds 24,470 shares of the business.

LINDSAY JOHN W sold 12,000 shares of HP for $630,120 on Nov 07. The PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 412,778 shares after completing the transaction at $52.51 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, Bell John R., who serves as the SVP, INT’L & OFFSHORE OPS, SUB of the company, sold 4,314 shares for $50.00 each. As a result, the insider received 215,700 and left with 117,395 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HP now has a Market Capitalization of 3.89B and an Enterprise Value of 4.09B. As of this moment, Helmerich’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HP has reached a high of $54.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.92.

Shares Statistics:

HP traded an average of 1.50M shares per day over the past three months and 1.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.84M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HP as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.44M with a Short Ratio of 5.44M, compared to 5.29M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.21% and a Short% of Float of 7.59%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, HP has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.03. The current Payout Ratio is 68.60% for HP, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 09, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.16 and a low estimate of $0.95, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.37 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.94 and $4.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.57. EPS for the following year is $5.74, with 17 analysts recommending between $6.89 and $3.78.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $774.73M to a low estimate of $725.8M. As of the current estimate, Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s year-ago sales were $467.6M, an estimated increase of 60.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $783.31M, an increase of 42.40% less than the figure of $60.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $804.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $758.9M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.06B, up 48.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.59B and the low estimate is $3.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.