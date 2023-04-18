There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) can be one of them

The closing price of Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) was $25.21 for the day, up 1.04% from the previous closing price of $24.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 802143 shares were traded. VRNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.65.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of VRNS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5417.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 30, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when Segev Ofer sold 1,500 shares for $23.78 per share. The transaction valued at 35,670 led to the insider holds 72,410 shares of the business.

Melamed Guy bought 24,400 shares of VRNS for $500,200 on Dec 08. The CFO and COO now owns 490,351 shares after completing the transaction at $20.50 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, O’Boyle James, who serves as the SVP of Worldwide Sales of the company, bought 60,000 shares for $16.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,003,200 and bolstered with 428,989 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRNS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.68B and an Enterprise Value of 2.27B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.78 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRNS has reached a high of $50.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.81.

Shares Statistics:

VRNS traded an average of 1.10M shares per day over the past three months and 623.34k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 109.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.66M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.43% stake in the company. Shares short for VRNS as of Mar 30, 2023 were 5.19M with a Short Ratio of 5.19M, compared to 4.73M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.82% and a Short% of Float of 5.52%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.36 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 19 analysts recommending between $0.53 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $108M to a low estimate of $106M. As of the current estimate, Varonis Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $96.26M, an estimated increase of 11.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $122.99M, an increase of 10.40% less than the figure of $11.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $134M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $118M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $530M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $519.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $524.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $473.63M, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $580.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $599.7M and the low estimate is $514M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.