There is a good chance Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $5.63 in the prior trading day, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) closed at $5.34, down -5.15%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1110927 shares were traded. LICY stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.32.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LICY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 25, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $4 from $7 previously.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on February 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LICY now has a Market Capitalization of 990.40M and an Enterprise Value of 799.30M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 62.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 59.65 whereas that against EBITDA is -30.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LICY has reached a high of $8.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.96.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.52M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.14M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 176.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.66M. Insiders hold about 34.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LICY as of Mar 30, 2023 were 15.31M with a Short Ratio of 15.31M, compared to 13.27M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.67% and a Short% of Float of 13.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.63, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$0.83.