There is a good chance NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $17.73 in the prior trading day, NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE: NTST) closed at $17.89, up 0.90%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 685988 shares were traded. NTST stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.69.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NTST by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 106.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 09, 2023, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Strong Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $23 to $21.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTST now has a Market Capitalization of 1.08B and an Enterprise Value of 1.55B. As of this moment, NETSTREIT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 111.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 109.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 13.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTST has reached a high of $23.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 659.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 817.27k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 55.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.69M. Shares short for NTST as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.57M with a Short Ratio of 4.57M, compared to 6.14M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.85% and a Short% of Float of 10.55%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NTST’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.80, compared to 0.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.33 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $28.47M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $29.99M to a low estimate of $26.63M. As of the current estimate, NETSTREIT Corp.’s year-ago sales were $21.33M, an estimated increase of 33.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $29.62M, an increase of 30.90% less than the figure of $33.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $32.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $26.63M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $132.87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $106.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $120.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $96.28M, up 24.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $151.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $171M and the low estimate is $106.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.