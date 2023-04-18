There is a good chance Ready Capital Corporation (RC) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) closed at $10.31 in the last session, up 1.98% from day before closing price of $10.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 973103 shares were traded. RC stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.96.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 20, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on July 08, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when NATHAN GILBERT E bought 3,841 shares for $11.05 per share. The transaction valued at 42,443 led to the insider holds 60,406 shares of the business.

NATHAN GILBERT E bought 5,000 shares of RC for $54,773 on Mar 07. The Director now owns 56,565 shares after completing the transaction at $10.95 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Mielle Dominique, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,500 shares for $14.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 106,124 and bolstered with 35,988 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.12B. As of this moment, Ready’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RC has reached a high of $14.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.12.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RC traded on average about 1.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.22M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 110.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.33M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 8.16M with a Short Ratio of 8.16M, compared to 4.13M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.37% and a Short% of Float of 9.56%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for RC is 1.60, which was 1.66 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 16.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 15.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.83.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.64. EPS for the following year is $1.65, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.88 and $1.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $76.68M. It ranges from a high estimate of $101.1M to a low estimate of $61.23M. As of the current estimate, Ready Capital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $63.39M, an estimated increase of 21.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $80.69M, an increase of 10.80% less than the figure of $21.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $101.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $400.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $266.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $340.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $270.4M, up 25.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $378.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $425.8M and the low estimate is $298.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.