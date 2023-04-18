There is a good chance Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) closed at $21.24 in the last session, up 4.53% from day before closing price of $20.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1195178 shares were traded. TVTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.42.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TVTX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on March 01, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

On February 21, 2023, Wedbush Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $30.

On December 14, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $22.Stifel initiated its Hold rating on December 14, 2022, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Cline Christopher R. sold 47 shares for $21.49 per share. The transaction valued at 1,010 led to the insider holds 51,486 shares of the business.

Calvin Sandra sold 360 shares of TVTX for $8,071 on Feb 02. The SVP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 42,805 shares after completing the transaction at $22.42 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Dube Eric M, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 8,196 shares for $22.25 each. As a result, the insider received 182,361 and left with 237,150 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TVTX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.32B and an Enterprise Value of 1.28B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 31.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.03 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TVTX has reached a high of $30.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.71.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TVTX traded on average about 1.52M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.36M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 64.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.33M. Shares short for TVTX as of Mar 30, 2023 were 8.54M with a Short Ratio of 8.54M, compared to 7.56M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.19% and a Short% of Float of 13.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.77 and a low estimate of -$1.49, while EPS last year was -$1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.08, with high estimates of -$0.82 and low estimates of -$1.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.29 and -$5.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.38. EPS for the following year is -$2.84, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.91 and -$5.6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $50.73M. It ranges from a high estimate of $57.5M to a low estimate of $44.31M. As of the current estimate, Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $48.49M, an estimated increase of 4.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $56.27M, an increase of 3.90% less than the figure of $4.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $61.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $51.41M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TVTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $258M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $214M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $238.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $212.02M, up 12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $365.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $579.41M and the low estimate is $260M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 53.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.