There Is Still Room For Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FND) was $98.01 for the day, down -0.41% from the previous closing price of $98.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1185994 shares were traded. FND stock price reached its highest trading level at $98.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $97.17.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FND’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 10, 2023, Gordon Haskett Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Accumulate but kept the price unchanged to $90.

On February 08, 2023, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $88.Barclays initiated its Underweight rating on February 08, 2023, with a $88 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Robbins Brian K sold 19,504 shares for $91.82 per share. The transaction valued at 1,790,838 led to the insider holds 23,674 shares of the business.

Christopherson David Victor sold 4,000 shares of FND for $368,000 on Feb 28. The EVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL now owns 56,527 shares after completing the transaction at $92.00 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Sullivan Richard L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,734 shares for $91.94 each. As a result, the insider received 159,423 and left with 9,189 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FND now has a Market Capitalization of 10.51B and an Enterprise Value of 12.24B. As of this moment, Floor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FND has reached a high of $102.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 93.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.63.

Shares Statistics:

FND traded an average of 1.48M shares per day over the past three months and 1.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.13M. Shares short for FND as of Mar 30, 2023 were 12.2M with a Short Ratio of 12.20M, compared to 11.45M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.46% and a Short% of Float of 13.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.89 and $2.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.7. EPS for the following year is $3.41, with 22 analysts recommending between $3.84 and $2.86.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.14B to a low estimate of $1.09B. As of the current estimate, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.03B, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.18B, an increase of 8.00% less than the figure of $8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.15B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.26B, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.74B and the low estimate is $5.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.