There Is Still Room For MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE: MBC) was $7.63 for the day, up 0.53% from the previous closing price of $7.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 558219 shares were traded. MBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.61.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MBC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC bought 1,481 shares for $8.51 per share. The transaction valued at 12,608 led to the insider holds 15,779,507 shares of the business.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC sold 1,362 shares of MBC for $11,703 on Jan 23. The 10% Owner now owns 15,778,583 shares after completing the transaction at $8.59 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MBC now has a Market Capitalization of 988.10M and an Enterprise Value of 1.92B. As of this moment, MasterBrand’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MBC has reached a high of $15.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.58.

Shares Statistics:

MBC traded an average of 1.40M shares per day over the past three months and 928.64k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 127.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.39M. Insiders hold about 0.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.22% stake in the company. Shares short for MBC as of Mar 30, 2023 were 3.92M with a Short Ratio of 3.92M, compared to 4.48M on Feb 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.05. EPS for the following year is $1.07, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.14 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MBC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.28B, down -15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.82B and the low estimate is $2.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.