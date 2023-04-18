There Is Still Room For The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) was $61.20 for the day, up 0.84% from the previous closing price of $60.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1524849 shares were traded. TTD stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.04.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TTD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 65.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 04, 2023, New Street started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $43.New Street initiated its Neutral rating on January 04, 2023, with a $43 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Pickles David Randall sold 2,050 shares for $60.00 per share. The transaction valued at 123,000 led to the insider holds 470,930 shares of the business.

Pickles David Randall sold 679,549 shares of TTD for $41,271,772 on Mar 31. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 470,930 shares after completing the transaction at $60.73 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, Pickles David Randall, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 473,447 shares for $60.27 each. As a result, the insider received 28,532,403 and left with 470,930 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TTD now has a Market Capitalization of 30.19B and an Enterprise Value of 29.00B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 651.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 42.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 27.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 172.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTD has reached a high of $76.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.92.

Shares Statistics:

TTD traded an average of 4.41M shares per day over the past three months and 2.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 489.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 441.17M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TTD as of Mar 30, 2023 were 15.42M with a Short Ratio of 15.42M, compared to 15.89M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.14% and a Short% of Float of 3.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.33 and $0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.12. EPS for the following year is $1.43, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.72 and $1.09.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 20 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $373M to a low estimate of $362.62M. As of the current estimate, The Trade Desk Inc.’s year-ago sales were $315.32M, an estimated increase of 15.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $443.89M, an increase of 17.80% over than the figure of $15.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $455M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $426.7M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.58B, up 19.40% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.55B and the low estimate is $1.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.