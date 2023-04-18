There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY).

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 529227 shares were traded. BGRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3700.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BGRY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on March 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $1.40 from $2.50 previously.

On December 08, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on November 23, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BGRY now has a Market Capitalization of 342.48M and an Enterprise Value of 286.75M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.35 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BGRY has reached a high of $2.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3255, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4353.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BGRY traded 1.80M shares on average per day over the past three months and 695.06k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 238.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 220.38M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BGRY as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.18M with a Short Ratio of 4.18M, compared to 6.05M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.69% and a Short% of Float of 6.19%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.37 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $7.14M. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.14M to a low estimate of $7.14M. As of the current estimate, Berkshire Grey Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.49M, an estimated increase of 30.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $35.17M, an increase of 50.00% over than the figure of $30.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $35.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $35.17M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BGRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $121.59M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $121.59M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $121.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $65.85M, up 84.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $228.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $228.8M and the low estimate is $228.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 88.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.