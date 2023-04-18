There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA).

In the latest session, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) closed at $8.43 up 2.68% from its previous closing price of $8.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 895480 shares were traded. HA stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.19.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 22, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $23.

Cowen Upgraded its Underperform to Market Perform on January 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17.50 to $23.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Alter Aaron J sold 3,000 shares for $11.57 per share. The transaction valued at 34,714 led to the insider holds 83,189 shares of the business.

Zwern Richard N sold 7,740 shares of HA for $108,536 on Nov 28. The Director now owns 52,340 shares after completing the transaction at $14.02 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Snook Jonathan D., who serves as the Executive VP and COO of the company, sold 3,600 shares for $14.03 each. As a result, the insider received 50,508 and left with 141,589 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HA now has a Market Capitalization of 447.94M and an Enterprise Value of 1.23B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.47 whereas that against EBITDA is -18.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HA has reached a high of $21.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.88.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HA has traded an average of 1.44M shares per day and 903.42k over the past ten days. A total of 51.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.17M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 6.64M with a Short Ratio of 6.64M, compared to 5.37M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.89% and a Short% of Float of 18.28%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.14 and a low estimate of -$2.55, while EPS last year was -$2.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.5, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of -$1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2 and -$5.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.29. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 6 analysts recommending between $1 and -$0.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $605.9M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $610.7M to a low estimate of $600.98M. As of the current estimate, Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $477.21M, an estimated increase of 27.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $753.01M, an increase of 8.80% less than the figure of $27.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $849.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $692M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.64B, up 10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.48B and the low estimate is $3.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.