There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Public Storage (PSA).

In the latest session, Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) closed at $294.48 up 1.42% from its previous closing price of $290.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 880875 shares were traded. PSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $294.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $288.47.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Public Storage’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 16, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Strong Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $365 to $380.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when RUSSELL JOSEPH D JR bought 2,500 shares for $297.65 per share. The transaction valued at 744,137 led to the insider holds 45,982 shares of the business.

GUSTAVSON TAMARA HUGHES sold 203 shares of PSA for $70,561 on Aug 22. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $348.29 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, GUSTAVSON TAMARA HUGHES, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,227 shares for $351.95 each. As a result, the insider received 431,993 and left with 203 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSA now has a Market Capitalization of 55.21B and an Enterprise Value of 65.65B. As of this moment, Public’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSA has reached a high of $405.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $270.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 298.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 303.97.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PSA has traded an average of 1.15M shares per day and 1.46M over the past ten days. A total of 175.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.79M. Insiders hold about 8.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PSA as of Mar 30, 2023 were 4.51M with a Short Ratio of 4.51M, compared to 4.12M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.56% and a Short% of Float of 3.28%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PSA is 12.00, from 8.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.22.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.8 and a low estimate of $2.44, while EPS last year was $2.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.9, with high estimates of $3.02 and low estimates of $2.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.67 and $10.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.36. EPS for the following year is $12.06, with 7 analysts recommending between $12.77 and $11.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.09B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.11B to a low estimate of $1.07B. As of the current estimate, Public Storage’s year-ago sales were $973.45M, an estimated increase of 11.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.12B, an increase of 8.70% less than the figure of $11.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.11B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.18B, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.84B and the low estimate is $4.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.